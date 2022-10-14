RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to a robbery on West Grace Street, and is asking for the public’s help.

Credit: Richmond Police

According to Richmond Police, at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a male suspect wearing a black hooded jacket went into the business located in the 500 block of West Grace Street. Once inside, he demanded cash from an employee. He then stole cash from the business’s register and left on foot.

Police say this suspect is also a person of interest in crimes in the downtown Richmond area.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detectives D. Marakovitz at 804-646-4636 or Detective J. Umbel at 804-646-3184.