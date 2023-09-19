RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two armed robbery suspects.

According to police, at around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, officers responded to the 1200 block of North 27th Street for a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police he had been approached by two unknown men outside of his home.

The suspects, who were armed, stole a firearm, wallet and other items from the victim before running away. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Suspect in armed robbery (Photo: Richmond Police)

The suspects were captured by security cameras and one of them can be clearly seen in the footage. Anyone who recognized the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. Wilson of Richmond Police at 804-646-0672.