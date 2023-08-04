RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say is wanted in connection to a stabbing that took place in the city’s East End.

According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Venable Street at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 for a report of a stabbing. When they got there, they found a man with multiple lacerations. He was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, who is pictured above, is asked to call Detective T. Wilson of Richmond Police at 804-646-0672.