Richmond police looking for woman with health conditions last seen on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help fidning a missing woman who may be in need of her medication.

Faith Peters was reported missing on Jan. 15, and was last seen on Jan. 11. Police say she has several health conditions and may be in need of her medication.

Peters is described as about 5’3′ and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Pavlenko at (804) 646-5419 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.