RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery that occurred earlier this month near the Monroe Ward area.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 100 block of South Belvidere Street on Thursday, Oct. 13, at approximately 2 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.

According to police, Charles Turner, 41, of Glen Allen, went into a business in this area and demanded money and other items from the store employees. Police also said he threatened the employees and told them he had a gun concealed under his clothes. Turner then allegedly ran away with cash and other items.

Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that Turner had been apprehended and charged with a felony charge of robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Property Crimes Detective D. Marakovitz at 804-646-4636 or Detective J. Umbel at 804-646-3184.