RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following a summer of civil unrest during 2020, Richmond Police’s policies about the use of force, constitutional rights and other procedures have been made available to the public.

For the first time, policies for the Richmond Police Department can be found on the city’s website. According to the site, general orders are considered the department’s governing policies for day-to-day operations.

After participating in protests during 2020, civilians, lawyers and journalists, filed a lawsuit stating that their constitutional rights were violated by officers with the Richmond Police Department. Including a $140,000 settlement, the city also agreed to review policy changes and make them public.

In order to ensure transparency and accountability, the department has shared over 20 general orders with the public including policies pertaining to constitutional rights, use of force and body camera footage.

8News spoke with Terry Frank, the attorney who handled this case.

Frank responded to the release of this information by saying, “making the general orders publicly available is a start. The nature and quality of a police department’s policies have an enormous impact on police operations and how the public perceives and interacts with police.”

A spokesperson from the Richmond Police Department said there are about 140 policies to review and the department is working to evaluate and share as much information as they can with the community.

In a statement, Richmond Police said, “the department’s decision to publish its general orders extends beyond the settlement agreement. In keeping with the chief’s recently implemented core values for the department – one of which is to rebuild trust and legitimacy, the chief has decided to gradually publish all of the Department’s general orders to increase transparency.”