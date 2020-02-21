Richmond Police: Man fighting for life after hit-and-run on Magnolia Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian fighting for his life in the hospital Friday morning.

The incident occurred Thursday night, sometime between 8:50 p.m. and 9:10 p.m., police said. An unidentified vehicle that was traveling east in the 2200 block of Magnolia Street reportedly struck a male who was walking along the street.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene without stopping and continued heading east towards Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said Friday morning.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Jarron Peterson at 804-646-1511 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. You may use the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

