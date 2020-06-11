Richmond Police Memorial statue removed from Byrd Park after being vandalized

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A memorial honoring Richmond police officers killed in the line of duty was moved from Byrd Park on Thursday, video sent to 8News shows, after it was vandalized. The move comes after multiple statues across the state were toppled by protesters.

The Richmond Police Memorial statue, which was moved to the park in 2016, was vandalized and covered in paint following protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death and growing calls for Virginia’s Confederate monuments to be removed.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s spokesman, James Nolan, told 8News the memorial “will be repaired and restored before it is returned to public display.”

Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue be removed as soon as possible last week, but that effort was put on hold following two lawsuits.

