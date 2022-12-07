RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer and 19-year veteran of the department who recently passed away.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Master Patrol Officer Jason Kuti passed away while off-duty. He had served as a member of the department for 19 years and worked in the HOPE Unit, which interacts with the city’s homeless population and connects them to resources.

“MPO Kuti was a dedicated, selfless member of RPD and he will be sorely missed,” the post said. “We share the sorrow of his family and pledge our support to them and our officers at this difficult time.”