RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Richmond police have released new evidence that could be helpful in identifying the person who shot and killed 56-year-old Tegene Birke in broad daylight in late January.

Birke was shot and killed shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Maury Street, and police are asking for the community’s help to identify the shooting suspect using a crucial piece of evidence.

Police have now confirmed that a red or burgundy Nissan Altima was seen leaving that deadly Southside shooting around the time it happened, and it is believed to belong to the suspect.

Police have now confirmed that a suspect vehicle was seen leaving Maury Street around the time of a deadly shooting on Jan. 24. According to police, the vehicle is a red or burgundy Nissan Altima. (Photo Credit: Richmond Police Department)

