Richmond Police notify 8News of murder investigation days later, calling it an ‘oversight’; suspect still on the loose

Richmond Police seek Montana Talbert (right) in connection to murder of Michael Cross (left).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has notified the local media of an alleged deadly stabbing at Blue Ridge Estates apartments more than a week after the incident occurred.

RPD released information only after 8News inquired about the incident Friday, calling it an “oversight.”

Police said 42-year-old Michael Cross of Petersburg was found suffering from a stab wound in the 200 block of Green Cove Drive around 3 a.m. on June 29. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Michael Cross, victim of June 29’s alleged murder. Photo provided by Jasmine Cross.

“I can barely even sleep knowing that he’s not here or that he’s not going to come back,” Cross’ widow, Jasmine Cross said, calling the last week and a half a “nightmare.”

She reached out to 8News Friday, questioning why she had not seen any news of her husband’s death. It was only after 8News inquired RPD about this, that information was released.

When asked why no information had been sent out prior, police called it an “oversight.”

“I don’t understand that,” Jasmine Cross told 8News. “It doesn’t matter if it was an oversight or anything. At the end of the day, he got killed so it should have been on the news in the first place.”

RPD is asking for the public’s help in finding 36-year-old Montana Talbert of Henrico County, who is wanted in connection with the incident.

Montana Talbert, the man wanted in connection with the incident. Photo provided by Richmond Police.

Police have obtained a breaking and entering warrant for Talbert in relation to the incident. He is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall with a slender build.

“If you have any remorse, just turn yourself in. I don’t get it,” Jasmine Cross said.

Victim Michael Cross, his wife, Jasmine Cross, and their two children. Photo provided by Jasmine Cross.

She thinks someone in the Blue Ridge Estates apartments knows about Talbert’s whereabouts.

“That’s a whole big community. Y’all go talk to each other, y’all go borrow sugar from other people. Y’all know something,” she said.

Anyone with information or with knowledge of Talbert’s whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.