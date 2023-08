Always place your gun safe in a climate-controlled environment to keep the guns and ammunition safe and ready to use.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is trying to help keep the city’s residents safe by offering free gun safes.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the free safes are being offered in order to “help ensure that all Richmond residents have the opportunity to secure their weapons safely.”

Anyone interested in getting a free gun safe from the department should call Dr. Gwen Andrews, the Richmond Community Mediators’ supervisor, at 804-516-0451.