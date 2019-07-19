Richmond Police officer found not guilty of sexual battery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police officer has been found not guilty of sexual battery.

Michael Bryson, who has been on leave without pay, was in court Thursday.

On March 16, the Richmond Police Department received a complaint about alleged misconduct involving an officer. Internal Affairs was asked to investigate.

The investigation revealed that Bryson was indicted on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery after the case was presented to a grand jury.

Bryson has been with the department since July of 2008.

8News has reached out to RPD to find out if Bryson will be reinstated.

Stay with 8New for updates.