Live Now
It’s a StormTracker 8 Weather Alert day for excessive heat. See the latest on Good Morning Richmond now

Richmond Police officer found not guilty of sexual battery

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police officer has been found not guilty of sexual battery.

Michael Bryson, who has been on leave without pay, was in court Thursday.

On March 16, the Richmond Police Department received a complaint about alleged misconduct involving an officer. Internal Affairs was asked to investigate. 

The investigation revealed that Bryson was indicted on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery after the case was presented to a grand jury. 

Bryson has been with the department since July of 2008.

8News has reached out to RPD to find out if Bryson will be reinstated.

Stay with 8New for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events