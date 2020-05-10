Richmond Police Officer helps catch runaway calf on Lamb Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police Officer and staff from Richmond Animal Care and Control captured a calf that was on the loose on Saturday.

They wrangled the runaway calf on Lamb Avenue.

Here is a tweet encapsulating the memory:

Richmond, VA? I can only imagine the responses when @911rva said there was a calf loose on Lamb Ave. Kinda looks like the @ChickfilANews cow… pic.twitter.com/19zexdJHIU — Capt. Dan Minton (@RPDCaptDan) May 10, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: