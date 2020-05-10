Richmond Police Officer helps catch runaway calf on Lamb Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police Officer and staff from Richmond Animal Care and Control captured a calf that was on the loose on Saturday.

They wrangled the runaway calf on Lamb Avenue.

Here is a tweet encapsulating the memory:

