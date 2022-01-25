Richmond Police officer hit head on by motorcycle driver

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Police officer is being treated for a head injury after being hit by a motorcyclist while on duty.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the officer was attempting to direct traffic while a group of motorcycles were driving aggressively on West Broad Street near Terminal Place.

Police said, at around 5 p.m. Tuesday the officer was hit head on by one of the motorcycle drivers in the group. The driver then drove away from the scene.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital by a coworker. Police said he has a head injury.

The man suspected of hitting the officer was arrested in Henrico county and is facing traffic-related charges.

Anyone with information can call RPD Detective V. Griffith at (804) 646-1718 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.