RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to a crash that killed two teens in April.

A special grand jury indicted officer Richard D. Johnson on Monday on four charges related to the crash that killed Jeremiah Ruffin and Tracey Williams, including two felony indictments for involuntary manslaughter, according to the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Ruffin, 18, and Williams, 19, died from their injuries after colliding with Richmond police officers responding to a call just before 11 p.m. on April 7, according to police.

Richmond police said Johnson and another officer were responding to a burglary call when their police cruiser hit a Buick sedan at Bells and Castlewood roads in South Richmond. Ruffin and Williams were ejected from their vehicle as a result of the crash, police said.

The grand jury also indicted Johnson on two misdemeanors, reckless driving and failure to yield the right of way. The commonwealth’s attorney’s office said Johnson will be arraigned in Richmond Circuit Court at a later date.

A Richmond police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.