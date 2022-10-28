RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer was arrested on Thursday and was charged with two felonies, including rape, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The Richmond Police Department said Jean Assad was arrested after the Multi-Jurisdictional Grand Jury issued “two true bills of indictment” for a felony rape charge and a felony aggravated sexual battery charge. He is being held without bond.

Assad has been with the Richmond Police Department since June 2017 and was put on leave without pay as the department continues its administrative process, according to police.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Richmond Circuit Court.