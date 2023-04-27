RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he fired his weapon while responding to a call near Mosby Court on Thursday evening.

Richmond Police say that at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, officers arrived to the 1900 block of Raven Street and saw a man with a weapon. While police were talking to the man, an officer fired his gun. However, the man holding the weapon was not hit.

The man was taken into custody.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave, as is standard in officer-involved shooting investigations.

A gun was also recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926.