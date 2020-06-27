Richmond Police, once again, declares unlawful assembly at Lee Grounds

1  of  4
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has declared an unlawful assembly at the Robert E. Lee Monument for the second time in three nights, following ongoing protests and unrest in the city.

The latest declaration came just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night after police say paintballs were being fired at officers.

“One officer was struck. Please leave the area immediately. Failure to disperse will result in arrest,” Richmond Police said on Twitter.

Various social media posts shared Friday night suggest tear gas was deployed to break up the unlawful crowd.

The news comes as more than 40 arrests have been made this week as a result of ongoing protests in the city. On Sunday, six people were arrested after police declared an unlawful assembly near the J.E.B Stuart statue. Days later, protests Wednesday night into Thursday morning landed four more people behind bars, following an unlawful assembly declaration at Lee Monument.

Several businesses were also damaged. Protesters have refuted claims that they were the ones responsible for the damaging of property, however.

On Thursday night, 15 more were arrested by police after protesters gathered outside Commonwealth Attorney’s Colette McEachin’s home with a list of demands.

Citing mounting concerns of safety, the Department of General Services (DGS) announced Monday that the Robert E. Lee Monument grounds was to be closed to the public overnight for the foreseeable future.

