RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police has launched a death investigation following a shooting in the Cedarhurst area on Friday night.

Richmond Police officers responded to the 5700 block of Thorndale Lane at 11:09 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld 804-370-4280.