Tear gas deployed on demonstrators in Richmond during 4th consecutive night of protests on June 1, 2020. (8News photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department will issue a retraction to a June 2020 tweet that said tear gas had to be used around the former Gen. Robert E. Lee monument to get officers to safety who “were cut off by violent protestors.”

A settlement between demonstrators and the city stipulates that the department must publicly acknowledge the tweet as false, according to the law firm that negotiated the deal.

Protests spread across the country that summer following the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, including in Richmond where people seeking police reforms marched in the city’s streets and a curfew was implemented.

On June 1, 2020, Richmond police officers tear-gassed a crowd of peaceful demonstrators near the former Lee statue on Monument Avenue without warning and before the 8 p.m. curfew set by Mayor Levar Stoney.

“To our peaceful protestors: We are sorry we had to deploy gas near the Lee Monument. Some RPD officers in that area were cut off by violent protestors,” the department tweeted at 8:08 p.m. that night. “The gas was necessary to get them to safety.”

The next day, Stoney and Richmond police chief William Smith, who resigned later that month, apologized to hundreds of people outside Richmond City Hall who demanded answers.

Lawsuits were filed on behalf of six demonstrators by Andrew Bodoh, an attorney at the civil rights and personal injury law firm Thomas H. Roberts & Associates PC, and a settlement was reached. The terms of the deal were not disclosed when the settlement was announced in February 2022, but the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit directed that the protective order in the case should be lifted in July.

The firm said the settlement would make police records in the case public and require the department to issue a retraction to the tweet. On Friday, a Richmond police spokesperson confirmed to 8News “that RPD will be posting a retraction this afternoon on Twitter.”

The lawsuit claimed that the officers violated the protesters’ First Amendment, Fourth Amendment and 14th Amendment rights, a similar argument from other civil lawsuits in response to the incident.

Jonathan Arthur, an attorney at the firm who demonstrated at the Lee Circle and later filed a lawsuit against the officers, called out the department for the tweet.

“This statement was false from the beginning. It distorted the truth of a violent, illegal police attack from the first moments the world learned of it,” Arthur said in a statement. “You can’t undo a false first impression. But this acknowledgment should prevent future generations from believing the falsity.”

