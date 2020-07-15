Richmond police overtime costs exceed $1.5 million during protest response

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department estimates that more than $1.5 million was spent on overtime, or roughly a third of what was allocated for this fiscal year, during a month-long span when protests erupted across the city.
The department disclosed the figures after 8News filed a Freedom of Information Act request for overtime spending costs from May 29, the night protests began in response to the death of George Floyd, until June 28.
“The total overtime for the time period you requested was $1,838,577.79 of which $1,511,987.68 was related to the protests. $4,485,532 was allocated for overtime for FY2020,” the FOIA response stated. “There were $7,741,940 in actual expenditures through June 30, 2020.”
