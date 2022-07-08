RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently looking for a suspect in the shooting that happened outside the 4 Cyber Café in downtown Richmond that left six people with gunshot wounds early July 4.

Police responded to West Broad Street just after 3:30 a.m. when they received reports of a shooting near the after-hours club, according to police.

When they arrived, they found six people with gunshot wounds, two of which had life-threatening injuries. Police said they all went to the hospital to be treated.

The Richmond Police Department told 8News today that the four people who were admitted to the hospital for minor injuries were discharged either late Monday night or Tuesday. The two who had life-threatening gunshot wounds have been downgraded to having non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said that the suspect is a Black man who was wearing a white shirt and denim shorts the night of the shooting. He is between 5’7″ and 5’8″ and between 170 and 180 lbs.

The vehicle the suspect was driving the night of the shooting was a Honda Civic either dark blue or black in color, according to RPD.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.