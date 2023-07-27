Douglas Price, 61, died of his injuries six months after being shot by a Richmond officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Body cam footage has been released of a January narcotics search operation that ended with a police officer shooting a man who died from his injuries six months after the incident.

The newly released footage by the Richmond Police Department shows body cam video from several different officers, which has been edited together to show parts of the events of Jan. 9, 2023. On this day, Richmond Police SWAT officers attempted to serve a narcotics-related search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive at approximately 4:47 a.m.

In the video, officers repeatedly tried to contact anyone inside the house over a PA system. When no one responds to the police announcements, officers breach the home through the front door.

The video then shows officers going inside the home, where Douglas Price, 61, “brandishes a firearm upon officer entry,” according to Richmond Police. The officer who then fires his own gun and shoots Price.

Shortly after Price was shot, he was removed from the home, given first aid and taken to a local hospital.

On July 12, nearly six months after the shooting, Price died at a local hospital where he had been receiving treatment related to his injuries.

The officer who shot Price was placed on administrative leave immediately following the shooting. According to Richmond Police, the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney

declined to prosecute the officer, who is now back on active duty.