RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released a photo of a car that they say may have been used in connection to 17-year-old DaShawn Cox’s murder on Feb. 17.

The car Richmond Police are looking for is a greenish-blue, late-90s or early-2000s Toyota Avalon with a sunroof and aftermarket chrome wheels.

Car driven by suspect in DaShawn Cox’s murder

At around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17, officers were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road for a report of a person down and found Cox, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who recognizes this car or has any information about the incident can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.