RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to an active scene at the Target on the 7100 block of Forest Hill Avenue at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, a white car in the parking lot had a window that was shattered. There was also blood on the outside of the car door. This car was ultimately towed away from the scene.

The parking lot was blocked off as police responded to the scene. The area was cleared around 2 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.