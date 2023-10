RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on St. Paul Street near the Gilpin neighborhood in Richmond’s Northside on Monday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of St. Paul Street. When they arrived, they were unable to locate anyone who had been shot.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-7000.