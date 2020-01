RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police told 8News they are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot in the neck at a motel Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Midlothian Inn for reports of a shooting around 12:29 p.m.

RPD said they found a man with a gunshot wound in his neck. The man died as a result of his injuries, police said.

No suspect description is available at this time. RPD will continue to investigate.

