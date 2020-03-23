Richmond Police respond to Sunday night shooting involving juvenile male

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to a shooting at the intersection Redd Street and Spotsylvania Street Sunday night at 9:06 p.m. with reports of a person being shot.
Richmond Police Units arrived on scene but were unable to locate a victim.
Minutes later a juvenile male victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
