Richmond Police respond to Sunday night shooting involving juvenile male

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to a shooting at the intersection Redd Street and Spotsylvania Street Sunday night at 9:06 p.m. with reports of a person being shot.

Richmond Police Units arrived on scene but were unable to locate a victim.

Minutes later a juvenile male victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

