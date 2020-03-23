1  of  30
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Richmond Police respond to Sunday night shooting involving juvenile male

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crime-generic-police-robbery-shooting-arrest-richmond-police-rpd-vsp-virginia-state-police-henrico_171436

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to a shooting at the intersection Redd Street and Spotsylvania Street Sunday night at 9:06 p.m. with reports of a person being shot.

Richmond Police Units arrived on scene but were unable to locate a victim.

Minutes later a juvenile male victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events