Richmond police safely locate missing 18-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After going missing on Tuesday, March 23, 18-year-old Kayla Whetzel has been found. The Richmond Police Department says Whetzel was located safe in a nearby locality.

“This was a team effort to locate Ms. Whetzel,” said Acting Major Rick Edwards. The RPD gave their thanks to the public, media, officers, detectives and others who helped locate the young woman.

Her disappearance was announced by police on Thursday. RPD shared that Whetzel suffers from a medical condition and was without necessary medications. Police said she is not familiar with the Richmond area and they are concerned for her safety. They feared she wouldn’t be able to find her way to get help.

At a press conference on Thursday police provided more details on Wetzel’s disappearance. The group home where she was staying reported her missing on Tuesday afternoon. The group home is located in one of Richmond’s surrounding counties, police were not able to state which one.