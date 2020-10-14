Richmond police search for man in need of medication

Richmond police say Scott Coyle was last seen by his social worker on Sunday, Oct. 4, in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police seek the whereabouts of a missing man in need of medication.

Coyle, who according to police has multiple health issues, was wearing a black shirt, gray pants and a lanyard around his neck with a key on it.

Anyone who may know of his location is asked to call (804) 780-1000.

