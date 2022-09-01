RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run on East Byrd Street in early August.

Richmond Police said detectives found that the suspect was driving on South 5th Street around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 when he drove through a red light and hit someone who was driving on East Byrd Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported finding the adult male victim injured from the crash. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.





The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stay at the scene after the crash, and the Richmond Police Department has released photos of the suspect running away from the incident from a camera at the location, in the hopes of getting help from the public identifying the man.

Anyone with information about the identity of this individual is asked to contact Richmond Police Department Crash Team Investigator Drago at 804-646-1369.