Richmond Police searching for homicide suspect known as ‘Red or Rhino’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are searching for a suspect they expect could be armed and dangerous.

According to the Richmond Police Department, a homicide occurred on Hull Street on Sept. 19 but police have been unable to capture a suspect so far.

They are now searching for 29-year-old Ryan Edmonds who is wanted in connection to a murder charge, a use of firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said Edmonds who is sometimes known as “Red or Rhino” is around 6-feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help solve the homicide can call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.