Richmond Police searching for Lorraine Avenue porch pirate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police continue to search for a man who was caught on camera stealing a package from a porch in the Bellevue neighborhood.

The victim of the porch pirate spoke to 8News and said the act still makes him angry.

“I mean, you have something stolen from you that you expected to receive,” said the homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous.

The victim was not home at the time of the theft. The homeowner moved into the area a little more than a year ago and says that while he’s shocked by the theft, it has happened before.

“Around this area, we have people walking around checking car door handles all the time,” he said. “We have this stuff happening all the time, but until it happens to you, you don’t realize that this actually going on.”

But the news comes as a surprise to one resident of Lorraine Avenue. Clyde Davis has lived in the area for decades and says the theft is a rare occurrence.

“The fact that it happened on our street was probably inevitable,” he said. “With the raise of this service and people seeing more things on the porch, if they’re tempted, there are more temptations now.”

The homeowner told 8News he’s just happened he was able to capture the suspect on surveillance – but he encourages others to be vigilant as possible,

“Maybe trying to be home when they actually arrive. Other than that you have packages delivered all the time, you can’t be home all the time.”

