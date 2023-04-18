RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected in a strangulation and aggravated assault that occurred in Shockoe Bottom last month.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, officers were called to the 00 block of North 19th Street for a reported assault.

Upon their arrival, officers found an injured woman who — according to police — had been assaulted by an unknown male in an alley off of North 19th Street.

According to police, detectives received important tips from the public during their investigation that led them to identify a suspect. Detectives are seeking public assistance in finding Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond.

Detectives are seeking public assistance in finding Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond, the suspect in a strangulation and aggravated assault that occurred in March. (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

“The victim reported she was walking in the area when assaulted by Holmes, who strangled and struck her, seriously injuring her leg,” a release from the Richmond Police Department reads. “Detectives ask the public not to engage with Holmes if seen, but to call 911.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Holmes is encouraged to contact Major Crimes at 804-646-6741.