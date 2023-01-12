RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to have committed a commercial burglary last week.

Richmond Police say the male suspect was caught on video entering a closed business located in the 2000 block of East Main Street around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

The man was reportedly seen on camera stealing several items, loading them into a green super can, and rolling the cart away on foot.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this burglary is asked to contact First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or the Richmond Police Department.