Richmond Police searching for missing man who could be in danger

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Johnnie Brunner reported him missing to the Richmond Police Department. Police now believe foul play may have played a role in his disappearance.

According to a police release, 45-year-old Brunner was last seen getting into a vehicle on Midlothian Turnpike near George Wythe High School and The Belt Atlantic apartments. Police said the vehicle could “possibly” be a blue, four-door Chevy Impala.

His family reported him missing on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Police describe Brunner as 6′ tall and weighing about 150 pounds. Brunner was last seen in a red jacket, dark jeans and a dark skull cap. He has a “Boss Hogg” tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information about where Brunner is can call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.