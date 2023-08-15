RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently searching for a missing man who was last seen in the city’s North Side in July.

According to police, Fredderick Riggins, 46, was last seen on Monday, July 31, in the 900 block of West Ladies Mile Road. He was reported missing by his family.

Riggins is described by police as a 6-foot-2-inch tall white man, weighing around 180 pounds. He has sandy-colored hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Riggins’ whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective C. Key at 804-646-6764.