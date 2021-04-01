Richmond police searching for missing man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for a missing Richmond man.

According to a press release, Dean Carleton Glass was last seen on Tuesday, March 16 leaving 809 Oliver Hill Way.

Police say Glass suffers from a mental health disorder and has no permanent residence. He is known to be around the Greyhound Bus Station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Glass is around 5’7 and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant M. Mocello (804) 646- 6775 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.