Police looking for missing man with dementia. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need your help finding a missing man with dementia.

63-year-old David Yeatts was last seen leaving Chippenham Hospital on December 6. Police said he suffers from dementia and has difficulty seeing long distances.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 814-4233 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.