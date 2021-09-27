Richmond Police searching for new leads in missing persons cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The month of September marks the anniversaries of three people who went missing in the Richmond community.

Benjamin Lott went missing on September 26, 2008. Robert Long went missing September 18, 2011 and Keeshae Jacobs went missing September 26, 2016.

On Monday afternoon, Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is expected to make a plea to the community to generate new leads in the unsolved cases.

Sunday evening, Jacobs’ family held a vigil for her in Chimborazo Park. Her mother, Toni Jacobs, is calling for more attention to her daughter’s case.

“I come out to celebrate because I know in my heart she’s going to come home,” she told 8News. “And I do this. and record it just in case it’s on Facebook and she gets a chance and opportunity to see it. She’ll be like “Oh my mom still looking for me. I told y’all my momma ain’t going to stop.”

Youth and Family Crimes Detective Key will also offer details on new methods being used in missing person’s cases.

That press conference is slated for 1 p.m. Monday.

If you know anything about these cases, call your local police department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.