RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A male suspect is being sought by Richmond Police after a series of apartment building mailroom thefts.

Police said the public’s help is needed in locating the man in the pictures below in connection to multiple burglaries and package thefts.

Photos of 42-year-old Jamal Bowles on security cameras released by Richmond Police

Detectives with Richmond Police have identified 42-year-old Jamal Bowles as the suspect connected to the multiple theft incidents in apartment buildings in Shockoe Bottom, as well as a commercial building on Oliver Hill Way.

Bowles is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact First Precinct detectives at 804-646-3602.