RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the suspect of an armed robbery of a postal worker which took place in early July.

According to police, at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, officers responded to the 1600 block of Limerick Drive in Richmond’s Southside for a report of a robbery. The victim, a postal worker, told police that a man with a gun robbed her. There were no reported injuries.

Robbery or assault of a U.S. Postal worker during their duties is a federal offense. There is a reward of up to $50,000 being offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.