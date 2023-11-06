RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred near Carytown earlier last month.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Nansemond Street and Ellwood Street around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to police, the victim was driving southbound on Nansemond Street and had slowed to a stop for pedestrians to cross. The suspect vehicle was headed northbound through the intersection and attempted to make a left turn onto Ellwood Street when it hit and damaged the side of the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the rear bumper was torn off of the victim’s car as a result. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver sedan with damage to the front left and left side of the vehicle.

Investigators with the Richmond Police Department have released video captured from the victim’s front and rear dash cams in an effort to identify the suspect vehicle:

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Hit and Run Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369.