RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly burglarized a commercial office on Monday.

On Nov. 7, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported burglary at an apartment building in the 1200 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they were alerted to an adult male, now identified as the suspect, who was also named a person of interest in the burglary of the property manager’s office the previous weekend.

Police have released the following photos of the suspect captured by a surveillance camera:

Photos courtesy of the Richmond Police Department.

During the burglary of the property manager’s office, electronics and financial documents were stolen, police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the office burglary or who may recognize the suspect is asked to reach out to Fourth Precinct Det. K. Robinson of the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-6820. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who use either method to send tips may choose to remain anonymous.