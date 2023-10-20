RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to separate bike thefts from the same location in Old Town Manchester.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, officers were called to The Overlook at City View on the 500 block of Bainbridge Street for a reported breaking and entering with larceny.

Suspect 1 in Bainbridge Street bicycle theft. (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department) Suspect 2 in Bainbridge Street bicycle theft. (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

According to police, two suspects had stolen an electric bicycle from the building’s private parking garage. Video from surveillance cameras showed the two suspects entering the parking garage around 1:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects used a cutting tool to remove the bicycle from the bike rack. The suspects reportedly left the scene on the bicycle.

A few days later, officers were called back to the same property where one of the suspects was reported to have stolen another bike from the garage.

Suspect 1 in a second Bainbridge Street bicycle theft. (Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding these two incidents is encouraged to contact First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672.