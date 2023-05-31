RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted for crimes committed in the area of the First Precinct.

According to police, the three male suspects are wanted in connection with multiple larcenies and robberies in the area. When asked for further information on these incidents, a police spokesperson said they could not provide specifics.

Police have released the following surveillance camera photos in an effort to identify the suspects.

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

The photos were reportedly taken recently in the area of the First Precinct — located at the corner of North 25th Street and Q Street — but police did not provide a specific time or location.

Detectives with the First Precinct are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective J. Clark at 804-646-0698.