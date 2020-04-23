Richmond police seeing less crime, more domestic assault calls during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have seen less crime in the city during the pandemic, but they are seeing an increase in different types of calls.

Chief William Smith said the department has seen more domestic assault and neighbor dispute calls. In a news conference Thursday, Chief Smith said, overall, Richmond is doing a great job maintaining social distancing.

There has been a decrease in calls for service across the city, as well as social distancing calls. There has also been a significant reduction in crime for nearly three weeks, according to Smith.

However, with more people at home, officers are getting called out for more domestic assault and neighbor dispute calls.

“People who are not normally home all the time who are now exposed to more stresses, that is a challenge,” Smith said. “So to the community, I just say that we all need to be in this together and we all need to be looking out for one another, and in some cases, if you’re having difficulty in your own home, just bare in mind that this is a temporary situation.”

Smith said the domestic assault calls have been for both simple assault and aggravated assault.

