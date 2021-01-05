Richmond Police seek help locating man last seen on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man last seen on January 4.

Jesse Fredericks was last seen on the 3200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue wearing a blue or black puffer jacket, blue jeans, blue shoes, and a black and blue skull cap.

Fredericks suffers from a mental health disorder and may be off his medication, according to police.

Fredericks is approximately 5′ 11″ and weighs about 164 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Fredericks is asked to call Detective Sgt. M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.