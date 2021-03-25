Richmond Police seek public’s help in search for missing teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday.

RPD said Kayla Whetzel was last seen on Tuesday, March 23 in the Libbie Avenue and Monument Avenue area. The police also have reports of the Whetzel being seen in the 3200 block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The 18-year-old suffers from a medical condition and is in need of medication. Police said she is not familiar with the Richmond area and they are concerned for her safety.

If you have any information, call Major Crimes Detective J. Cartagena at (804) 337-4724 or Acting Major R. Edwards at 804-338-2439.